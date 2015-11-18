Citizens invited to attend "Veterans Town Hall Meeting"

CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State Representatives Carole Ammons and Linda Chapa LaVia are teaming up with local community leaders and organizations to discuss issues, needs, and concerns of veterans during a special town hall meeting in Champaign on November 19.

The meeting will take place at American Legion Post 559 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Veterans and their families, as well as other residents, are encouraged to attend this event and voice their concerns and needs.

The town hall meeting is free and open to all members of the community. For more information, email assistance@staterepcarolammons.com.