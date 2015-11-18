Festival of Trees kicks off November 21

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center will kick off its 26th annual Festival of Trees in Springfield on November 21.

This year's event will run until November 29 at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Visitors to the Festival will be able to see more than 200 decorated trees and wreaths, as well as the return of popular attractions like the Gingerbread Village, Candy Cane Express Train, and more.

We've included hours of operation for this year's event below:

November 22: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

November 23: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 24: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 25 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 26: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 27: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 28: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 29: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages three to 12, and free for children ages two and under. Proceeds from the Festival will benefit Memorial Medical Center programs.

For more information, call (217) 788-4700.