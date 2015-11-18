Groups call on Governor to accept Syrian Refugees

CHICAGO – RefugeeOne and the Heartland Alliance call on Governor Rauner to allow Syrian refugees.

Members question the Governor's authority to halt the federal resettlement program. Members say the Governor's decision was made out of fear and the screening process is very vigorous.

Since 2010, Illinois has received 169 Syrian refugees. The Chicago City Council approved a resolution to accept Syrian refugees although it is largely symbolic.

RefugeeOne says it wants Illinois to have a welcoming atmosphere.