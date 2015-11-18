Christian Co. Mobile Pantry making stop in Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE – The 4th Annual Christian County Thanksgiving Mobile Pantry will be coming to Taylorville on Saturday, November 21.

Central Illinois Foodbank officials say 4,900 people in Christian County do not know where their next meal will be coming from. This mobile unit is sponsored by U.S. Bank and Two Angel Investors and focuses on distributing food to Christian County residents in need.

Mobile pantries are direct food distributions in which the Foodbank works with local agencies to bring food into counties demonstrating the highest need. About 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed to anyone with need.

This year, hams will be handed out on a first come, first served basis by a Central Illinois Foodbank representative and various volunteers.

Those in need of food should come to the Taylorville High School East Gym, located at 815 West Springfield Road in Taylorville. Distribution will begin at 10 AM. Recipients are asked to bring an empty box or laundry basket to fill.

Attendees who do not have their own mode of transportation can use a free shuttle service to get to the mobile pantry. Those interested should call 855-755-2478 by noon on Friday, November 20. Service will be available as early as 7 AM on Saturday.

Anyone with questions should direct them to the Central Illinois Foodbank at 217-522-4022, or by email at info@centralilfoodbank.org.