Two Springfield Organizations Receive Grants Promoting Dental Health

SPRINGFIELD – The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation announces it has given $17,617 in donations to two Springfield-area organizations that specialize in helping improve children’s oral health in Illinois.

The Hope Institute and Illinois State Dental Society Foundation, along with fourteen other organizations, were awarded funds through Delta Dentals’ Community Grants Program. All organizations were selected as a result of their dedication and commitment to improving access to oral health care and education for Illinois children.

Director of Philanthropy and Community Relations for Delta Dental Lora Vitek says the foundation is proud to support each organization as they combat tooth decay and improve children’s access to care.

“A staggering amount of children in Illinois suffer from preventable dental disease, as well as face significant barriers to access the oral health care they need,” Vitek explains.

The Hope Institute for Children and Family Services received $7,617 in grants, while Illinois State Dental Society Foundation received $10,000.

Hope Institute will be using the grant to purchase equipment and supplies necessary to run a newly expanded sedation dentistry service that will allow an additional 1,000 children to benefit from nitrous oxide sedation during dental procedures, specifically children with special needs in the Noll Dental Clinic (NDC).

Illinois State Dental Society Foundation will be using their funds to support the Illinois Mission of Mercy, a two-day dental clinic that provides free dental care to Illinois residents. The clinic will be held in July 2016 in Collinsville with a goal to provide care to about 400 Illinois children.

Other Central Illinois organizations who received grants include: Douglas County Health Department (Tuscola), Illinois Central College (Peoria), OSF Saint Francis Medical Center – Wellness Services (Peoria), Promise Healthcare (Champaign) and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Charleston).