Champaign man found guilty of Attempted Murder

CHAMPAIGN – A Champaign County jury found a man guilty of Attempted Murder for stabbing his girlfriend back in November of 2014.

34-year-old Donald Moss, of Champaign, was found guilty on Wednesday, November 18. Moss stabbed his former girlfriend, Megan Stauffer, of Fisher, on November 21, 2014.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’ report of the case says Stauffer was giving Moss a ride after Stauffer got off work at Walmart on North Prospect Avenue when Moss began angrily questioning her about sharing a cigarette with someone on her work break. He then stabbed her in the chest with a knife.

Stauffer testified that she was able to get out of the vehicle despite Moss reportedly “wailing” on her with his fists. She then ran out into traffic.

Sarah Albers and her husband James stopped to help Stauffer after witnessing her fleeing.

James Albers testified in court that Moss followed Stauffer and was yelling at her, ordering her to get back in the car and threatening to kill her. Albers says Moss then left the scene.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Darr then found Moss at his job at Home Depot the next day and arrested him. James Albers later identified Moss at trial as Stauffer’s attacker.

Moss now faces six to thirty years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will be sentenced by Judge Heidi Ladd on January 13, 2016. Until that date, Moss will remain in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center. This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton.