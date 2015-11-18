Illini Miss Three Shots in Final :10 in Heartbreaking, 60-59 Loss at Providence

Malcolm Hill reacts after the final buzzer in Illinois' loss to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rodney Bullock's free throw with 43 seconds left gave Providence a 60-59 victory over Illinois on Wednesday night.

Illinois (1-2) missed three shots in the final 10 seconds. Malcolm Hill drove to the basket and missed a layup. Michael Finke grabbed the rebound but missed a dunk. The Fighting Illini again got the rebound but Hill missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

A 3-pointer by Ben Bentil and a layup by Ryan Fazekas to open the second half gave the Friars (2-0) the biggest lead of the night at 7 points. Finke responded with 5-straight points and neither team led by more than 3 after that. Hill's jumper tied the game at 59 with 1:18 left before Bullock's free throw.

Bentil finished 18 points and 12 rebounds and Bullock added 13 points.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points and Hill had 15 points plus 11 rebounds for Illinois.