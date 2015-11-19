Virginia man arrested on multiple drug-related charges after ISP traffic stop

SANGAMON COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a Virginia man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges during a routine traffic stop on November 18.

Authorities say the incident happened on Interstate 55, near mile post 93 in Sangamon County, at about 8:45 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, an Illinois State trooper stopped a Ford F-150 truck for speeding, and found probable cause to search the vehicle during the stop.

ISP officials say the search revealed a garbage bag filled with individual bags containing approximately 11 pounds total of suspected marijuana. Additionally, officials say $1,353 in cash was found and seized.

The driver of the vehicle, identified at Alan Courtmanche, was arrested and taken to Sangamon County Jail. Courtmanche faces preliminary charges of marijuana trafficking, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of marijuana.