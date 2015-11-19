Millikin University hosting screening for documentary

DECATUR - Millikin University is teaming up with the Macon County Continuum of Care to host a screening of a new documentary titled "The Homestretch" on November 19.

The screening will be held at the Avon Theater in Decatur at 7:00 p.m. Officials say the documentary follows three homeless teens and their efforts to graduate and build a strong foundation for their futures.

For more information, call (217) 420-6636.