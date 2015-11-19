Springfield police make arrest in bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened on November 16.

Springfield police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Marine Bank on Fourth Street at about 9:50 a.m. Upon arriving, officers learned that a white male had entered the building, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left the area on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of money.

The next at about 2:37 p.m., Springfield police say they responded to a hit-and-run accident at Jefferson and Bruns Lane. Authorities say the driver of one of the involved vehicles, Vincent Schnoor, 39, was taken into custody. Police say Schnoor was also wanted on a Clay County warrant for theft.

Springfield police say they also found evidence linking Schnoor to the robbery in the vehicle he was driving. After being interviewed by police, officials say Schnoor was charged with the bank robbery.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



Image courtesy of our news partners at WTAX.