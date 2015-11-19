Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District reducing service during fall break

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has announced that service will be reduced during the University of Illinois' Fall Break.

We have included a list of service reductions that will be in place below:

November 21

- 50 Green, 100 Yellow, and 120 Teal late night service will not be available

- 130 Silver Limited will be available

- 220 Illini Limited will be available

- 335 SafeRides service restricted to one vehicle from 5:00 p.m. through 12:30 p.m.

November 22

- 130 Silver Limited will be available

- 220 Illini Limited will be available

- 50 Green, 100 Yellow, and 120 Teal late night service will not be available

- 335 SafeRides service will not be available

November 23, 24, 25, 27, 28

- 2 Red Express will not be available

- 12/120 Teal Limited Weekday will be available at 20-minute service

- 13 Silver Weekday will be available at 20-minute service

- 130 Silver Limited will be available

- 22/220 Illini Limited will be available

- 50 Green, 100 Yellow, and 120 Teal late night service will not be available

- 335 SafeRides service reduced to one vehicle from 5:00 p.m. through 12:30 a.m.

November 26

- No community or campus/late night service will be available

Full service is scheduled to resume on November 29. For more information, visit http://www.cumtd.com/.