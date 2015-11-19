Runners invited to participate in Staley Striders Indoor Track & Field Club

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting runners ages six through 18 to participate in the Staley Striders Indoor Track & Field Club from December 9, 2015 through February 17, 2016.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., runners will be able to fine-tune their skills at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Additionally, participants will be eligible to compete during indoor meets.

The cost to participate is $55, or $46 with a resident discount. For more information, or to register, visit www.decatur-parks.org.