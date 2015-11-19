Urbana police investigating home invasion

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a home invasion that happened during the early morning hours of November 17.

Urbana police say at about 1:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hill Street for a 911 call. Upon arriving, officers say they say two individuals leaving the scene of an alleged armed home invasion in a vehicle.

Authorities say the officers engaged the vehicle in a pursuit, during which the passenger got out of the vehicle and fled. Police say the driver was arrested a short time later, but that officers are still seeking the passenger.

Urbana police say the passenger was identified as J.W. Fountain. Fountain is described as standing 5'9" or 5'10", and weighing about 160 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of J.W. Fountain, or the home invasion, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.