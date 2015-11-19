Decatur Fire Department responds to early morning house fire

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on the city's east side early Thursday morning.

Officials say fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of North Woodford Street at about 4:19 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 4:23 a.m., and brought the fire under control at about 5:30 a.m.

Officials also say the investigation into the fire revealed that a dryer issue was the cause of the flames. Smoke detectors were able to alert the home's four occupants, who were able to make it out of the building safely. No injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident.

All four occupants were displaced and are being aided by the American Red Cross. The home sustained an estimated $2,000 in damages.