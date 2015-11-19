Bomb threat shuts down Parkland College campus

UPDATE: Parkland College officials say law enforcement agencies did not find any evidence of a bomb during their search of the campus earlier today.



Officials say the campus will remain closed for the evening, and will reopen at 6:00 a.m. November 20. If you have any information about to origin of today's threat, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.



We will provide more information as it becomes available.



CHAMPAIGN - Parkland College officials say campus was evacuated at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning in response to a bomb threat.

Officials say the campus was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and that Parkland Child Development Center patrons have been relocated to Eisner Park. All classes for November 19 have also been canceled.



The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating on scene, and is being joined by officials from the Secretary of State's Office and City of Decatur. This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.