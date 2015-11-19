Cause of death determined for Petersburg man found dead in home

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police say the cause of death for a 66-year-old Petersburg resident who was found dead in his home last month has been determined.

Police say results of an autopsy performed on Olen Randall, 66, revealed that the primary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest. Authorities say Randall was found dead in his home in the 300 block of West Adams in Petersburg on October 15, 2015.

Randall's death is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Menard County State's Attorney's Office. If you have any information on this death, you are asked to call (217) 524-5577.

We will provide more details as they become available.