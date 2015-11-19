Lawmaker Seeing Red Over Green Paid To Lawyers

Champaign – A state lawmaker is seeing red at the money the University of Illinois spent on a recent court case.

“I actually literally almost drove off the road,” State Senator Chapin Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Every time those of us in a 90 mile radius of Champaign-Urbana look up we see some other stupid, idiotic maneuver at the U of I.”

Rose is criticizing the cost of a recent settlement with Steven Salaita who was fired by the university shortly after being hired for anti-Israel tweets on Twitter. The university agreed to a settlement for $600,000 for the terminated professor and also agreed to pay more than $250,000 for his legal fees. The university also got billed more than $1 million for its own legal representation.

“$1.3 million for their own attorney fees. I mean what on earth? What on earth did they do for $1.3 million?” Rose asked. “They constantly shoot themselves in the foot.”

Rose says he will bring up the settlement when he meets with the president of the university on Friday.