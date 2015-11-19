The Homestretch for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

DECATUR- The Homestretch showed at the AVON theater packed the place almost as much as the premiere of The Hunger Games 2nd installment.

Spotlighting youth homelessness the film was apart of the great initiative to raise awareness during national Hunger and Homelessness week. Collaborating between Millikin University and the Decatur Continuum of Care all were hoping for the same, to raise awareness for a growing problem in the area.

Student, Kaylee Smith said, "we kicked off homelessness and hunger awareness week on Friday with box city which i participated in and i think for anyone who participated in that event this will bring home the entire week we got to experience what it was like to be out for a night on the streets and in the cold an din the elements and this film tonight is really going to bring all this together."

From Box City to Thursday's film screening it seemed the public wanted to give as much support as possible to those in need especially around the holiday season.

Jared Bohland said, " There is such an easy way to get involved. We love this city that's why we do what we do and we want to see not only our city rise up but to also care for those who are struggling."

