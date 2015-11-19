Controversy for U of I Student Groups

Champaign- A controversial student group elicits reactions from administration and beyond.

After a Black Student Solidarity Rally at the campus of U of I Wednesday evening, the Illini White Student Union formed and posted one if the many shocking posts from their new facebook page accounts. After receiving immense negative attention the Administration immediately contacted Facebook to take the page down. The police and University administration sent out mass emails reiterating their disdain for the racial acts of the student group and denounced any affiliation with the page.

Damage has been done according to one Black Student group on campus, Standing with heR they have organized a sit down to occur so further steps can be taken to ensure the protection of all students on the universities campus.