Unit 4 students to participate in coding activity

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say Franklin Middle School students will team up with experts from Wolfram for a special project on November 20.

Officials say sixth grade students will work with Wolfram experts to create their own unique "ninja name" by using computer code in their STEM class. Students will then use a 3D printer to print out their names.

This project is part of a developing partnership between Wolfram and the school district that aims to bring more technological knowledge to classrooms throughout the district. For more information about Unit 4 Schools, visit www.champaignschools.org.