Red Cross offering winter driving safety tips

SPRINGFIELD - American Red Cross officials are offering several driving safety tips to Illinois motorists this winter.

Officials say motorists say avoid driving in snow or freezing rain whenever possible. However, if you must drive, you are encouraged to keep a window scraper, sand or kitty litter, extra clothes, and a disaster supplies kit in your trunk.

Motorists should let someone know the route they are going to take, as well as the amount of time the trip is estimated to take. Motorists should now pass snow plows, use cruise control, or follow other vehicles too closely.

If your vehicle gets stuck, you should try to move your vehicle off the roadway if possible, and do not run your engine and heater constantly to help avoid running out of gas.

For more information and tips, visit http://www.redcross.org/prepare/disaster/winter-storm.