Macon County Conservation District hosting "Into the Wild" event

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois families to create holiday ornaments during an "Into the Wild" event on December 5.

This event will take place at the Rock Springs Nature Center at 10:00 a.m. Participants will create unique, eco-friendly ornaments out of cinnamon and applesauce that will last throughout the holiday season.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must register online by December 4. For more information, or to register, visit www.maconcountyconservation.org.