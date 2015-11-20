ISP: Inmate charged with solicitation of murder for hire

PICKNEYVILLE - Illinois State Police say an inmate serving a 15-year prison sentence for residential burglary has been charged with solicitation of murder.

Authorities say Jon Mettler, 50, is facing charges of solicitation of murder for hire and solicitation of murder following an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations. Police say Mettler allegedly attempted to hire another person to kill his ex-wife.

If convicted, Mettler could face an additional 15-to-30 years in prison for the solicitation of murder charge, and 20-to-40 years in prison for the solicitation of murder for hire charge. Mettler is due back in court on December 1, 2015.