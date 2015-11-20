Decatur golf courses to close for season

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced that two local golf courses will close for the season on November 23.

Officials say the affected courses are Red Tail Run Golf Club and Hickory Point Golf Course.  However, Scovill Golf Course will remain open during the winter, weather permitting.

For more information, call (217) 429-6243 or visit www.golfdecatur.org.

