Champaign police seek suspect in shooting incidents

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department has announced that detectives have identified a suspect in connection with shooting incidents that happened on November 13 and 14.

Champaign police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Shaundrell Brown, 20. Brown is wanted on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say the shooting incidents happened in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street on November 13 and the 1300 block of North Prospect Avenue on November 14. Both incidents resulted in individuals being injured by gunfire. Champaign police say Brown is suspected in both of these shootings.

If you have any information on these shootings, or Brown's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.