1 dead from injuries sustained in Decatur crash

DECATUR - The Macon County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man who died from injuries sustained in a crash in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

Coroner Michael Day says the individual has been identified has Dan Gilman, 63. Days says Gilman was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 9:46 p.m., and that the preliminary cause of death was massive internal injuries sustained in a crash earlier that day.

Authorities say Gilman's vehicle came in contact with a fixed object and another vehicle in the 1800 block of North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive at about 4:31 p.m.

