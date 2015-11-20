Elder Financial Abuse To Be Aggressively Prosecuted

Decatur – They get the calls every day. Financial crimes against the elderly.

“We want people to know that if you’re going to pick on senior citizens and try to rip them off we’re going to come after you with everything we’ve got,” Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

At Richland Community College a forum targeted ways crimes against the elderly can be spotted and prosecuted.

“There will be days when our phones are ringing non-stop with various phone scams coming in that are generally targeting the elderly,” stated Sgt. Ronald Atkins of the Macon County Sheriff’s office.

Despite the volume of complaints very few seniors report their losses to law enforcement. Scott cited a government report that shows only about one out of every 100 crimes is actually reported.