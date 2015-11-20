2015 All-State Football Selections Announced

2015 All-State Football Selections AnnouncedPosted:
All state football teams were announced Friday, recognizing the top high school players in Illinois. In total, 25 players from the WAND viewing area made all-state teams, nine of which will be playing the state semifinals across the state on Saturday. For the list of local players of all state teams, check below. For the full list of all 8 classifications, click here.
Class 1A
Nick Bates, QB -- 6'1, 208 -- Tuscola
Caleb Fauver, WR/S -- 6'1, 185 -- Salt Fork
Wyatt Fishel, RB/LB -- 5'8, 180 -- Arcola
Alex LaMont, DE -- 6'3, 210 -- LeRoy
Nick Meunier, RB -- 5'9, 185 -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Class 2A
Garrett Brachbill, RB -- 5'10, 165 -- Shelbyville
Cam Cummings, ATH -- 5'11, 180 -- New Berlin
Dylan Dodd, WR/FS -- 6'2, 195 -- Bismark-Henning
Chad Howell, RB/K -- 6'0, 190 -- Maroa-Forsyth
Drew Points, WR/DB -- 5'10, 160 -- Auburn
Peyton Roop, QB/DB -- 5'8, 160 -- Downs (Tri-Valley)
Matt Sorensen, OL -- 6'2, 265 -- Downs (Tri-Valley)
Jacob Taylor, DT/OT -- 6'2, 225 -- Athens
Class 3A
Zach Gadbury, OL -- 6'2, 275-- Tolono (Unity)
Wesley Kibler, DL -- 6'2, 215 -- St. Joseph-Ogden
Jon Myers, OT/DT -- 6'5, 310 -- Virden (North Mac)
Jake Pence, DB -- 5'10, 165 -- St. Joseph-Ogden
Brennan White, QB/K -- 6'1, 175 -- Virden (North Mac)
Brandon Wildman, QB -- 6'4, 210 -- Monticello
Class 4A
Kenny Hedges, RB -- 5'10, 180 -- Rochester
Drew Vasquez, DB -- 5'8, 170 -- Effingham (H.S.)
Dan Zeigler, QB -- 6'4, 210 -- Rochester
Class 5A
Matt Brown, DB -- 5'10, 185 -- Champaign (Central)
Colton Lockwood, WR -- 6'3, 210 -- Decatur (Eisenhower)
Class 6A
Sam Bonasinga, WR -- 5'11, 185 -- Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)