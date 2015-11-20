2015 All-State Football Selections Announced

All state football teams were announced Friday, recognizing the top high school players in Illinois. In total, 25 players from the WAND viewing area made all-state teams, nine of which will be playing the state semifinals across the state on Saturday. For the list of local players of all state teams, check below. For the full list of all 8 classifications, click here.

Class 1A

Nick Bates, QB -- 6'1, 208 -- Tuscola

Caleb Fauver, WR/S -- 6'1, 185 -- Salt Fork

Wyatt Fishel, RB/LB -- 5'8, 180 -- Arcola

Alex LaMont, DE -- 6'3, 210 -- LeRoy

Nick Meunier, RB -- 5'9, 185 -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Class 2A

Garrett Brachbill, RB -- 5'10, 165 -- Shelbyville

Cam Cummings, ATH -- 5'11, 180 -- New Berlin

Dylan Dodd, WR/FS -- 6'2, 195 -- Bismark-Henning

Chad Howell, RB/K -- 6'0, 190 -- Maroa-Forsyth

Drew Points, WR/DB -- 5'10, 160 -- Auburn

Peyton Roop, QB/DB -- 5'8, 160 -- Downs (Tri-Valley)

Matt Sorensen, OL -- 6'2, 265 -- Downs (Tri-Valley)

Jacob Taylor, DT/OT -- 6'2, 225 -- Athens

Class 3A

Zach Gadbury, OL -- 6'2, 275-- Tolono (Unity)

Wesley Kibler, DL -- 6'2, 215 -- St. Joseph-Ogden

Jon Myers, OT/DT -- 6'5, 310 -- Virden (North Mac)

Jake Pence, DB -- 5'10, 165 -- St. Joseph-Ogden

Brennan White, QB/K -- 6'1, 175 -- Virden (North Mac)

Brandon Wildman, QB -- 6'4, 210 -- Monticello

Class 4A

Kenny Hedges, RB -- 5'10, 180 -- Rochester

Drew Vasquez, DB -- 5'8, 170 -- Effingham (H.S.)

Dan Zeigler, QB -- 6'4, 210 -- Rochester

Class 5A

Matt Brown, DB -- 5'10, 185 -- Champaign (Central)

Colton Lockwood, WR -- 6'3, 210 -- Decatur (Eisenhower)

Class 6A

Sam Bonasinga, WR -- 5'11, 185 -- Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)