Widespread Outages Reported Due to Wind, Ice, and Snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operation Center in response to outages throughout its coverage area.

A majority of the reported outages are along the I-74 corridor, from Peoria to Galesburg. Patches of outages are also reported from Decatur south to Shelbyville, with a major outage in Taylorville.

Crews are assessing the damage caused by wind, ice and heavy snow, and working to restore service to affected customers.

Customer safety tips

* Call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line, natural gas odor, or an outage.

* Detailed safety and outage information is available at IllinoisOutage.com, or by the Ameren Illinois news feed at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

* Sign up for outage alerts and we will text or e-mail restoration updates after you report an outage. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

* If your electric service is interrupted, be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.