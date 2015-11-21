A Thanksgiving Feast with A Side of Love

DECATUR- Feeding everyone a holiday meal no matter what. For five years the Ruby King Robinson Feed my People has brought the smells and smiles to the Good Samaritan Inn for those in need.

Fixing up all the necessities for a full course Thanksgiving feast Derrick King carries on the legacy of his mothers, Ruby King Johnson’s life.

King said, "mom was always a giving person and she passed like six years ago and i decided the year after she passed i wanted to commemorate her life and she was always a giving person so i decided to feed those who are less fortunate and feed friends and people from my childhood and that's where it split off from and its been doing great every year and it gets bigger and bigger."

One recipient of the meal was overjoyed and the generosity and kindness of the day.

Belle Johnson said, “this is a blessing for so many people here in Decatur because a lot of people such as myself don't have..families aren't here and this is just another part of god blessing us through other people."

Every year the project gets bigger and bigger with the help from volunteers and the constant love they provide and prepare for the community.