ISP Releases Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Advisory

EFFINGHAM – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is urging motorists across the state of Illinois to drive safe and avoid moving violations this holiday season.

ISP officials say the Fatal Four moving violations drivers fall victim to during holiday travels are: Speeding, DUI, Seatbelts and Distracted Driving. Troopers estimate the busiest driving period for the Thanksgiving holiday will begin on Wednesday, November 25 and go through Sunday, November 29.

These higher traffic volumes put travelers at more risk for being involved in a traffic crash.

As a result, ISP troopers will be extra vigilant during the holiday travel period. They will be conducting road side safety checks and participating in additional traffic enforcement details to identify the aforementioned moving violations.

Troopers will also be able to provide assistance to motorists who are experiencing mechanical issues on their way to and from their holiday celebrations.

ISP District 12 Commander Captain Kelly Hodge says District 12 will also be participating in the Click It or Ticket Campaign through November 29.

The Illinois State Police are also pushing more observance of the “move over” law. This law requires motorists approaching an emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway to reduce their speed, change lanes if possible and proceed with due caution.

Due to the colder conditions, winter driving conditions could also take effect. Further information about winter driving can be found here.