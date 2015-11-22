Ameren restores power to homes in Illinois after storm

ILLINOIS – Ameren reports crews and contractors restored service to more than 47,000 customers left without power after the first winter storm of the season.

Heavy snow on power lines, as well as high winds, caused scattered outages through Ameren’s Illinois service areas. A majority of these outages happened along the I-74 corridor from Peoria to Galesburg. Areas in rural western Illinois were also affected.

President of Ameren Illinois Richard J. Mark says the company had more than 600 employees and contract workers responding to this winter storm.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers. Our crews worked tirelessly over the weekend to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Mark explains.

Those affected by the storm had their power restored by 10 AM on Sunday, November 22, at the latest.

The peak customer outages for this storm occurred at 2 PM on Saturday, November 21. 27,697 customers lost power at that time. Ameren activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at noon on Saturday and return to normal at 10 AM on Sunday.