Multiple Fire Departments Respond To Rural Decatur Fire

DECATUR – Chief J. Steven Gambrill, of the Harristown Fire Protection District, reports crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of South Gravel Pit Road.

The district received the call at 6:52 AM on Sunday, November 22. Reports indicated there appeared to be a fire in the attic of a home in the area. Harristown units observed flames coming out of a gable vent on the north side of the house upon arrival.

Crews placed hose lines interior and exterior to control the fire.

Gambrill says there was a resident asleep in the house at the time of the fire. While smoke detectors in the home were working, they did not function as the fire was in the attic. No smoke had entered the living room, so the resident was not alerted until a passerby, who had observed the flames, knocked on the door and woke him.

The resident was able to escape the home and was not injured.

Units from Harristown, Niantic, South Wheatland and Warrensburg departments were on the scene for two and a half hours to extinguish and perform salvage and overhaul operations. Harristown Fire officials estimate the damage to the structure to be $20,000.

This fire cause is currently under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious.