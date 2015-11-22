State Trooper seizes Heroin from Speeding Stop on I-55

LITCHFIELD – Trooper Heath Bryan, of Illinois State Police of District 18, reports a trooper stopped a motorist for speeding and seized nearly a pound of heroin near Litchfield, Illinois.

The motorist, who resides in the Chicagoland area, is alleged to have been in possession of 439 grams of heroin and 42 grams of cannabis. A trooper stopped the man for speeding on Tuesday, November 17, while he was headed from Chicago to St. Louis on Interstate 55 near Litchfield.

Authorities say the vehicle initially fled the traffic stop and then pulled back on its own accord a couple miles down the interstate. According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper who stopped the motorist suspected something of an illegal nature had been discarded from the vehicle as it was fleeing. The trooper then requested a K-9 unit help search the two miles of interstate.

A Montgomery County K-9 unit later located drugs, bundled in zip-lock and vacuum sealed bags, along the shoulder and right side ditch of the interstate just a half mile from where the individual was first stopped.

District 18 Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler says the amount of heroin seized is worth nearly $44,000 on the street.

“There were several indicators of criminal activity, which caused the trooper to look beyond just the speeding violation,” Tyler explains.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney Chris Matoush says his office is pursuing heroin cases aggressively due to, what the Illinois State Police’s release calls, “the devastation heroin is causing in central Illinois.” Matoush says his office will also fight for severe penalties in these cases.

State’s Attorney Matoush officially charged the motorist with possession of heroin, possession of cannabis 30 to 500 grams, speeding 11 to 14 miles per hour over the limit, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and failure to signal when required.

The motorist was ordered held by the Honorable Judge Roberts on $150,000 bond regarding the list of criminal charges. If he is convicted, he faces up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.