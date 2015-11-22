Holiday Meals One Box At A Time

DECATUR- The final stage in packing 4,000 boxes for the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project brought out nearly 1,000 residents.

For the past 3 weeks Julia Livingston, Coordinator of the event has been working side by side with volunteers to prepare boxes full of a thanksgiving meal for those families in need.

Livingston said, "I've been overwhelmed with just the volunteer support from the community and we had three Saturday volunteer days."

Among those volunteers were Katrina Marmor who said, "its an incredible feeling for not only the community to come to gether but what you can do for these 4,000 families."

The final packing day began at 3 pm and all 4,000 boxes were sealed by 4:15.

Volunteer Darrah Hulva said, "this is absolutely incredible i have never seen this many people from the decatur community together volunteering for this one main cause."

A sight to see as members of the community made new friendships over giving back around the holidays.

Distribution of the boxes will begin Monday at 6am and families will recevie their boxes at various food pantries in Macon County.