Disaster Strikes a Third Time for Gifford Family

Gifford - Disaster struck a third time for a family this weekend.

A fire gutted Harley and Shirley LaBounty's home in Gifford over the weekend. It's the third time disaster has struck for the LaBountys since 2013. In November 2013, their home in Gifford was ripped apart by a tornado. In January 2014, the house they were renting was destroyed by fire.

A fire burned their home to the ground over the weekend. A neighbor talked to WAND News. He is praying for the family's bad luck to end.

"We at church, we prayed for them," said Steve Hall. "We know they're going through a lot."

No one was hurt in the fire.