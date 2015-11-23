ICC to recognize woman who saved Auburn man's life

AUBURN - The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced it will honor a central Illinois woman who saved the life of an Auburn man earlier this year with a recognition ceremony on November 23.

According to a release from ICC Senior Public Information Officer Bob Gough, the ceremony will honor the efforts of Ashley Aldridge, who saved a man whose wheelchair became stuck on a set of railroad tracks. Officials say Aldridge pulled Earl Moorman from his wheelchair moments before it was struck and destroyed by a train.

The ceremony will be held near the railroad crossing at the intersections of Kennedy Street and Washington Street in Auburn at about 11:30 a.m. Several ICC officials will be in attendance to make a presentation to Aldridge.

For more information about the Illinois Commerce Commission, visit https://www.icc.illinois.gov/.