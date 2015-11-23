2 injured in Sunday evening crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY - Illinois State Police say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County Sunday evening.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Fayette County Road 3050N and Illinois Route 128 at about 5:54 p.m. ISP officials say the preliminary investigation reveals that a 2001 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on County Road 3050N and a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 28.

Police say the Chevrolet failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in the truck striking the Pontiac and both vehicles sliding off of the roadway and the truck turning onto its side. The driver of the Pontiac and rear passenger of the Chevrolet were taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of injuries, while the driver and front seat passenger of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital by family.

This incident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police. We will provide updates as they become available.