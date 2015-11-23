AG Madigan announces release of 2015 Safe Shopping Guide

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has announced the release of her 2015 Safe Shopping Guide for the holiday season.

The guide aims to keep families' homes safe during the holidays. Officials say this year's edition of the guide features photographs and descriptions of almost 100 children's products that have been recalled in the last year, from toys and games to furniture and playsets.

Additionally, parents will find tips on how to keep their child safe while they use their Internet-accessible devices. Some of these tips include maintaining open communication about technology and appropriate uses of it, and discussing why strong passwords are important.

This year's Safe Shopping Guide will be available to download online soon. For more information, visit http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/index.html.