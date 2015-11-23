Red Cross officials seeking blood donors during winter months

PEORIA - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois citizens to give the gift of life through blood donations this holiday season.

According to Red Cross spokesperson Tracy Fox, blood donation numbers tend to decline during the winter months. In order to help boost donation numbers around Thanksgiving, donors will be given a limited-edition Red Cross mixing spoon with their donation.

All blood types are needed, especially O negative, A negative, and B negative. Platelet donors and individuals with AB blood are also in demand. In order to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, have a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in relatively good health.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 773-2767.