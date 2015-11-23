HSHS St. John's Hospital, SIU School of Medicine hosting town hall meeting

SPRINGFIELD - HSHS St. John's Hospital and SIU School of Medicine officials are inviting the public to take part in a town hall meeting concerning plans to construct a new medical building near recently discovered foundations of homes that burned down during the 1908 Race Riot.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 800 East Carpenter Street on November 30, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Officials are seeking public input on how to commemorate this tragic event in the design of the new building.

The meeting will include remarks on the significance of the foundations and the building project, with individuals in attendance being asked for their comments after.