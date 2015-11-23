Decatur Park District announces holiday closures

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has released information on closures and schedule changes for its facilities on November 26 and 27.

Officials say the Park District's administrative office and Poage Arts & Recreation Center will be closed on both days. Both the Decatur Indoor Sports Center and Scovill Golf Course will be closed on November 26.

However, the Scovill Golf Course is scheduled to reopen at 8:00 a.m. on November 27, weather permitting. Additionally, the DISC will reopen on November 27 with regular hours.

For more information, visit http://decatur-parks.org/.