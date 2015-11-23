CICBC encouraging Decatur residents to attend blood drive

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials say Network Solutions Unlimited will host a blood drive in Decatur on November 30.

The blood drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 1234 North Water Street. In order to help increase donation numbers throughout the winter season, CICBC officials say all donors at this event will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card, courtesy of Network Solutions Unlimited.

If you wish to donate at this drive, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card, and have last given blood on or before October 5, 2015. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 428-6449 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 60770 to find the drive.