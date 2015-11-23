Millikin University's Vespers to perform in December

DECATUR - Tickets for Millikin University's 57th Annual Vespers celebration are now available for purchase.

Officials say more than 350 musicians will come together to perform seasonal songs and arrangements for a family-friendly evening. The performances will be held at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on December 5 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and December 6 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The theme for this year's performance is "Peace." According to Millikin Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bard Holmes, the audience should experience"grandeur, wonder, and joy" during the 75-minute program.

Tickets may be purchased from the Kirkland Fine Arts Center Ticket Office, by calling (217) 424-6318, or by visiting www.kirklandfinearts.com. Officials say this event is not appropriate for children under the age of 6, and that infants should not be in attendance.

For more information, visit https://www.millikin.edu/vespers.