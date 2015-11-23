Macon County Health Department hosting Medicare enrollment event

DECATUR - The Macon County Health Department is teaming up with the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center and CHELP to host a Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Event on December 4.

This event will be held in the health department's conference room from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Individuals who wish to attend must schedule an appointment. Anyone who cannot attend this event, but still needs help in signing up for Medicare Part D, will be able to schedule an appointment on a different date.

Officials say Medicare Open Enrollment will continue through December 7, 2015. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 423-6550.