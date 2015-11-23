ADM Donates Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Food Banks

DECATUR – Just in time for the holidays, Archer Daniels Midland Company is helping those in need.

The agribusiness giant is donating nearly $360,000 to food banks across the country.

The Director for ADM Cares Jennifer Ballinger says, "It's important to lend a helping hand during the holiday season. Many ADM employees get involved in the community by volunteering and donating to food drives and packing or serving meals."

ADM Cares is a social investment program that directs funds to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide.