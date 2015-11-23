County Market awards $2,000 to genHkids

SPRINGFIELD – genHkids officials announce they have received a $2,000 award from County Market to put toward the Destination Dinner Table programming in the Ball Chatham School District.

genHkid’s Destination Dinner Table programs are designed to educate families about the benefits of eating “real” meals. The programs show families how easy it can be to prepare meals from scratch quickly and cost-effectively. This is an extension of the district’s in-school efforts.

The Ball Chatham School District also currently participates in the Eat Real at School program. Cafeteria chefs prepare from scratch meals for the school’s lunch program.

Executive Director of genHkids Jen Dillman says the organization has been in the Ball Chatham School District for several years. She believes the Destination Dinner Table events will help connect families to the district’s efforts.

“[The events] we conduct there really help connect our families, both educating them about out Eat Real at School menu items, and encouraging them to prepare from scratch cooking at home,” Dillman says.

County Market officials say this partnership will also help them to promote the importance of a home cooked meal and awareness of the healthy choices available in supermarkets.

Further information about genHkids can be found on their site here.