Early Christmas Gift - Gas Prices Plunge

Decatur – Gas prices in central Illinois are hitting their lowest levels in recent years just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A recent survey by GasBuddy projects the national average for a gallon of gas will be $1.99 on Thanksgiving Day. Prices in Decatur are already significantly lower. On Monday they ranged from a high of $1.83 to a low of $1.73.

“Actually see a lot of people from out of town this week,” Jay Billingsley owner of Billingsley BP in South Shores told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “I see lots of license plates from out of state. It’s always pretty interesting this time of year to see our normal customers along with their family members in town.”

AAA expects nearly 47 million holiday travelers this Thanksgiving. This is the 7th year in a row of travel growth.

At $1.99 a gallon gas prices will be at their lowest national average since March 2009.