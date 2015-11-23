Annual "Safe Shopping Guide" released by Illinois Attorney General's office

Time to start your holiday shopping. And the Illinois Attorney General's office wants to make sure you give the safest gifts this year. Today, Lisa Madigan's office released this year's "safe shopping guide" -- a list of products that have been recalled, but may still be on store shelves. Many of the items listed are the same products as last year, including cribs, strollers and toys that can be dangerous to children. However, something new has been added to this year's edition: tips to keep your kids safe online. Recent data shows 91-percent of parents feel well informed of what their teens do online and on their smart-phones. But only 21-percent of teens think their parents are well informed. "You as a parent really need to have an understanding what your kids are doing with the technology that you're giving them," Madigan said Monday. "And there are every day new websites, new apps, new opportunities for your kids to be communicating, to be sharing photos, to be sharing videos. And you want to make sure that they're doing that in a safe manner and one where you are actually aware of and actually paying attention to." Madigan's office says the guide is compiled with the help of consumer product safety advocates. For a link to the guide click on "home" at the top of this page, then click on "sitewatch".