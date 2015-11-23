Coleman-Lands Beats Chicago State at Buzzer; Illini Avoid Worst Start in 100 Years

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Jalen Coleman-Lands sank a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, allowing Illinois to escape with an 82-79 victory over Chicago State Monday night.

Michael Finke scored 17 to lead Illinois (2-3). The Illini needed a 14-0 run in the second half to tie it the game at 66, and then needed the game's final possession to steal the win.

After Chicago State (3-2) was called for a shot clock violation with 4.6 seconds left, Illinois rushed the ball up the court to find Coleman-Lands open in the corner. Coleman-Lands, Malcolm Hill and Michael Thorne Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Illini.

Elliott Cole had 21 points to lead Chicago State. The Cougars led by 14 in both halves.

Illinois won all 11 previous meetings with Chicago State by an average of 29 points